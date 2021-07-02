PYRO RON FIREWORKS SHOW

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the past twenty five years, Ron Pohlod, a local businessman has been entertaining families with free firework shows and this year he’s excited to continue his family tradition.

He love for fireworks started when his was a kid.

“Probably about eleven years old my dad kind of let us shoot off a few fireworks but not a lot and I always said you know when I get older I want to do some big shows,” says Pohlod.

Pohold will host the event on four hundred acres of land. He has thousands of fireworks and is excited to host his annual fireworks show...and he’s also hired some help for the big night.

“I help him load up the fireworks, help him unload and then I help him zip tie them all together and then it works,” said Layton Pohlod, Ron’s son.

Layton is 11 years-old and is already comfortable helping his dad set up fireworks. He plans on carrying the family tradition when he grows up. His favorite firework is the missile.

Pohlod says he hopes people will enjoy a good time. “I hope there’s a lot of people to enjoy it we put on a lot of hours and work and a ton of resources go into this. It’s just a passion we have and it gets bigger every year. And I’m lucky every year I have more workers.”

