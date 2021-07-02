Rainy morning, scattered showers this afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As you are waking up this Friday morning widespread heavy rain is moving in from the northwest. Counties along the Red River look to get the most rain today, flooding continues to be the main concern. Storms look to remain non-severe. By lunchtime this system looks to weaken, leaving scattered rain chances across Texoma through the rest of the afternoon.

Overall Friday looks mostly cloudy and cool with a high in the mid 80′s. This weekend scattered showers will be possible but overall things look to remain dry. Saturday and Sunday evenings both will have temperatures in the low 80′s. 4th of July celebrations should not be impacted.

