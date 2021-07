VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Red River Rhythm is coming back to Vernon.

The event made its debut in 2019, but was put on hold in 2020 due to the Coronavirus.

There will be fireworks, food trucks, bounce houses for kids and live music.

Cory Lindsey stopped by News Channel 6 to tell us more about Saturday’s event.

