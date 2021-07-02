Storm chances continue into the holiday weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday evening, we are going to see pop-up showers and thunderstorms. While our shower and storms chances will be isolated a few strong storms cannot be ruled out. Overnight tonight, we will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday, we will have a high of 86 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the morning hours. Now for the big question, what about the 4th of July? There is good news in regards to Sunday. We look to stay dry, and we will have a high of 90! However, late Sunday night, rain chances will return. Monday, we will see shower and storm chances in the morning hours.

