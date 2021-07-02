Texas State Senator for District 30 Drew Springer visits Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Texas State Senator for District 30 Drew Springer spent all of July 1st visiting cities in the Texoma area. He visited Burkburnett, Archer City and Henrietta discussing bills and legislation that have recently passed and new bills he looks to get passed.

While he was with members of the communities, he was interactive with them wanting to know what he can do to better each community along with Texas as a whole.

He also visited Wichita Falls and attended a ceremony put together by Shepard Air force Base. They renamed a major street after a Tuskegee Airman in his honor.

While in Wichita Falls he met with Cafe Con Leche founder Gonzalo Robles where he talked and learned more about the Road to College program.

“Seeing what the students are doing here, willing to make years of committment to better themselves is incredible,” Senator Springer said. “At the end of the day betters Texas and our community which is really phenomenal to see.”

“We are so grateful for Senator Springer for taking time out of his busy schedule to come and visit our program and our students,” Gonzalo Robles said. “To us this is the future of Texas, right here and right now.”

