WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -There is a firework shortage that has affected the nation. Firework stands everywhere have been going through new challenges facing the shortage of their product.

The owner of Russell’s Fireworks in Wichita Falls told me they have never experienced anything like this before in their 42 years in business. The worst part is they do not know the reason behind it.

“So there has been a big shortage in fireworks this year and I am not sure exactly what the problem has been,” Patsy Hodgkins owner of Russell’s Fireworks said. “I would recommend the folks to come in as early as they can so they can get what they need out of our selection of fireworks.”

Experts said they believe it has something to do with the shipping process. Because of that, prices for fireworks have risen around the country.

“The prices of fireworks that have come in are a little more expensive than last year,” Hodgkins said. “Most of that is the shipping cost, so there is a big problem with the shipping of fireworks this year and the supply of fireworks also.”

For the first time there is worry that there will not be any fireworks leftover. Hodkins told me she fully expects to get through the 4th of July but is worried about New Years if the firework shortage continues.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.