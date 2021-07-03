WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MPEC is getting ready for Fourth in the Falls and it’s their first time since 2019.

This year’s show will have a car show, a salsa competition, kids zone. food trucks and more. general manager Michael Tipton says this weekend they’re preparing for Sunday in hopes of having a good turnout.

“We’re putting the final touches on our plan today. The city has been out here today and yesterday dropping the stage getting dumpsters. Getting the porta potties in and extra trash cans,” explained Tipton.

Tipton says in the past he’s had up to 15,000 people attend Fourth on the Falls. The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

