City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Fourth in the Falls

MPEC
MPEC
MPEC(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MPEC is getting ready for Fourth in the Falls and it’s their first time since 2019.

This year’s show will have a car show, a salsa competition, kids zone. food trucks and more. general manager Michael Tipton says this weekend they’re preparing for Sunday in hopes of having a good turnout.

“We’re putting the final touches on our plan today. The city has been out here today and yesterday dropping the stage getting dumpsters. Getting the porta potties in and extra trash cans,” explained Tipton.

Tipton says in the past he’s had up to 15,000 people attend Fourth on the Falls. The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserve

d.

Most Read

WFPD are still looking for answers
Neighbors react to brutal murder on Taylor St
26-year-old Guadalupe Valdez pronounced dead on the scene
WFPD investigating deadly shooting on Taylor St
The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before closing the case
Death of Harry Patterson still under investigation
Several Police Departments have already stopped driving Ford Explorers
WFPD respond to ‘hatchet attack’
Beauford Deshawn Daniels
Vernon man sentenced in 2019 attack

Latest News

firework shortage
Firework shortage
Firework Show
PYRO RON FIREWORKS SHOW
WFPD say 24 cars have been broken into and seven handguns were stolen.
Car break ins on the rise in WF
Joy is looking for a forever home.
Joy is looking for a forever home