Isolated showers this afternoon, dry tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This afternoon a few isolated showers are moving through our far southern counties along and just ahead of an outflow boundary. The good news is the rain will move out of the area to the southwest over the next few hours. The rest of Texoma will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, we look to have a high near 85. Tonight our rain chances go away, which will be great news if you are out watching fireworks. Tomorrow morning a few showers could pop up but these do not look widespread. It will also be a bit warmer with a high near 90. Sunday night also looks dry. Early next week expect slim rain chances and temperatures to creep back into the low 90′s.

