WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Iowa Park is having a mud volleyball tournament at Gordon Lake Saturday July 3rd. It will be their fifth year to hold the event.

The mud volleyball tournament begins at 10 a.m and will go all day until there is a champion team left standing. After the tournament, they will put on a firework show over the lake.

The teams will consist of at least 6 players mixed with boys and girls with a couple all girls teams. Each team pays a registration fee to enter with that money being given back to the community.

“Each team when they sign up, they pick a charity they want to play for,” Louis Booth organizer of the event said. “The charity that the winning team, the money goes towards the charity of their choice. We have a first, second and third place team and each charity gets some of the money.”

Louis Booth said they started this event years ago to give back to the community. He said it is open to the public for whoever wants to come out and watch.

