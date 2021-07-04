4th of July Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect partly cloudy to overcast skies this Independence Day. Temperatures this afternoon look to stay in the upper 80′s but by sunset we look to drop down to the low 80′s. Weather wise things look great for watching fireworks. Overnight tonight going into Monday we could see a few showers develop. Tomorrow looks to be slightly warmer than today with on and off rain chances into the evening. The rest of the work week expect slim rain chances with highs near 90.

