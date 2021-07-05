City Guide
Comanche Nation school supply drive underway

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Entertainment’s school supply drive is underway.

The drive started Monday, July 5 and will continue every Monday through the month of July from noon to 10 p.m.

The event is going on at all Comanche Nation Entertainment casinos and is put on by Comanche Cares, a community giving initiative.

Those who donate supplies and bring in their July receipt can receive up to $50 in Comanche credit.

