Fourth in the Falls returns to the MPEC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Fourth in the Falls was back in action after missing last year due to covid. Thousands of people came out to enjoy the various food trucks, a car show, live music and so much more.

“We are just glad to have people back,” Michael Tipton manager for all MPEC buildings said. “We have been open for a little while but this is our first really huge event since covid so the feedback we are getting is people are excited to get out and have something like this to do.”

The community did not disappoint as people swarmed the area all night long. They were setting up their spots not only for the live music but the firework show after.

They held the show across the river bank so people were not in the area to get hurt. The fireworks lit up the sky as thousands of people watched capping off their fun 4th of July.

Tipton said it was amazing to be able to put on the event again and looks forward to continuing to do so for years to come.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.