Isolated showers possible tonight, tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temps the rest of the afternoon look to stay in the upper 80′s with mostly cloudy skies. Through the rest of the evening, isolated showers and storms will be possible, widespread rain and severe weather is not expected. Tomorrow will feel a lot like today with a high near 90. Slim rain chances will stick around through Wednesday. After that, we look to remain dry until possibly Sunday. This weekend a cold front will move through dropping highs into the upper 80′s once again.

