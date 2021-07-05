Restaurant to hold fundraiser for WF homicide victim
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant will hold a fundraiser in memory of a man who was recently killed.
Guadalupe Valdez was shot and killed in Wichita Falls on June 30.
The fundraiser will be at the Familia Gutierrez restaurant Tuesday, July 6 starting at 7 a.m. It will continue until they sell out of food.
All proceeds will help pay for funeral expenses.
