Restaurant to hold fundraiser for WF homicide victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant will hold a fundraiser in memory of a man who was recently killed.

Guadalupe Valdez was shot and killed in Wichita Falls on June 30.

The fundraiser will be at the Familia Gutierrez restaurant Tuesday, July 6 starting at 7 a.m. It will continue until they sell out of food.

All proceeds will help pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.