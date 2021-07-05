City Guide
Storm chances return Monday

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see cool conditions for this time of the year. Today. We will only have a high of 87, with partly cloudy skies. While we may be below average for our high today, we have more rain chances. Showers and storms are going to be possible once again today. These rain chances will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, by Wednesday we look to return to the 90s. Thursday and Friday look to dry out. Rain chances, unfortunately, return by the end of the 7-day forecast as a cold front moves through the area.

