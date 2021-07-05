Vinson Health Clinic at MSU Texas offering vaccines for college students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Vinson Health Clinic at MSU Texas is set to help college students get vaccinated ahead of the fall semester.

Summer hours for the Vinson Health Center are 7:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday. You can schedule an appointment by calling 940-397-4231.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated students can resume many activities they may have missed in the past year.

