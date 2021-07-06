Cool Summer Temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As of July 6th, our average temperatures for the summer are around 4 degrees below average. Temperatures may get a little hotter later this week but the overall forecast calls for below-average temperatures into the middle of the month. Any rain chances will be small and confined to the afternoon or early evening hours. Anything that falls will be very small and short-lived. Another cold front may bring a small increase in rain chances by Saturday.

