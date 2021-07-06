Downtown WF Development launches ‘Opportunity Tours’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development has launched a new program.

The program was put together with funding help from the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation and is called “Opportunity Tours.”

The events will give access to downtown Wichita Falls buildings that are for lease or sale.

The program will launch to the public Saturday, July 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 620 Ohio Avenue.

