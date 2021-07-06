Midwestern Parkway Bridge construction to start Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Repairs on the Midwestern Parkway north bridge that crosses Holiday Creek are set to start Thursday, July 8.

According to the City of Wichita Falls, the north bridge will be closed during repairs and two-way traffic will be routed into single lanes on the south bridge.

Detour signs will be put up at Hamilton Boulevard and Lake Park Drive at Midwestern Parkway. Officials said the traffic signal at Midwestern Parkway and Hamilton Boulevard will be changed to an all-way stop during the detour.

The repairs are expected to take about 30 days.

