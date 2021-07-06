City Guide
New hotline to help check blood donation eligibility status

Photo credit to Texas Blood Institute Facebook page.
Photo credit to Texas Blood Institute Facebook page.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Blood Institute has launched a new donor eligibility hotline to encourage more people to donate blood.

The hotline allows potential donors to ask questions about their eligibility status which could have changed due to criteria changes by the FDA. The hotline also plans to address misconceptions about donor eligibility, including how medication use, international travel and vaccines impact someone’s chances to donate blood.

Officials with the Texas Blood Institute said the blood supply is at critical levels due to a national blood shortage and consistently high hospital usage.

Donors can call 888-308-3924 with questions about their eligibility while answers to frequently asked questions can be found at at txbi.org/blood-donation/can-i-donate.

