New Music Director named for Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dr. Matthew Luttrell is the new music director for the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra for the 2021-2022 season. Dr. Luttrell says his new role will allow him to do different things that he hasn’t done in the past with the orchestra.

Since 2018 Luttrell has worked with the youth symphony orchestra as the philharmonic conductor. as the new music director, he will serves as the principal conductor and is responsible for the artistic operation and development of the orchestra. Luttrell has plans for the youth and he’s already thinking about their future.

“Excited. I was excited. I love working with the kids, I love working with the kids. You know...working with the parents and the organizations,” said Dr. Luttrell.

Dr. Luttrell gained international experience conducting in countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Cuba.

“In the next few years were going to be able to really build this up to the point where we can start doing things that are a little more experimental in nature. I want to bring more Jazz to the ensembles and somethings. More Latin music,” added Dr. Luttrell.

Music wasn’t his first love. After having a knee injury from being an athlete, Luttrell turned to music as a career. He picked up a trombone because his grandfather’s love for trombones and hopes to inspire the next generation.

“My grandfather has always wanted to play the trombone. He loved Glen Miller and I remember him talking about that was a kid. And I said you know I’m going to pick up the trombone and try to do something and I fell in love with it,” explains Luttrell.

