New splash pad open in Vernon

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon now has a new fun place to beat the heat.

The grand opening of a splash pad in Allingham Park had the community excited Tuesday.

After years in the making and being pushed back due to Covid, mayor Pam Gosline said she is excited to finally open the splash pad, and that seeing the kids play in it brought back memories of her childhood.

“I am all for doing anything that can make Vernon better,” Mayor Gosline said. “It is a safe place where parents can bring the little ones, they can just run and you don’t have to worry as much about drowning and all that so it is great.”

They chose Allingham Park because it is in the center of the community, and families did not hesitate bringing their kids out to the park to test out the new splash pad.

