City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

OSDH wants feedback on WIC program

Oklahoma State Department of Health logo
Oklahoma State Department of Health logo(Oklahoma State department of Health)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is looking for public input on its WIC program.

The agency is seeking public comments regarding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, also known as WIC. The input is needed for the State Plan of Program Operations for the 2022 Federal Fiscal Year.

WIC is federally funded and offers assistance for low income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women as well as infants and children up to five years old.

More than 60,000 Oklahomans are estimated to take part in the WIC program each month.

Public comments are requested by July 30. They can be emailed to TerryB@health.ok.gov or by calling 405-426-8500 extension 68515 or 1-888-655-2942.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guadalupe Valdez
Restaurant to hold fundraiser for WF homicide victim
WFPD are still looking for answers
Neighbors react to brutal murder on Taylor St
Storm chances return Monday
Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show Monday night
According to animal control, the dog rescued from the dumpster was full of milk and would have...
Garbage truck driver saves dog in dumpster from getting crushed

Latest News

Repairs on the Midwestern Parkway north bridge that crosses Holiday Creek are set to start...
Midwestern Parkway Bridge construction to start Thursday
.
Downtown WF Development launches ‘Opportunity Tours’
Patrick Eugene Fulmer
Man arrested, charged after chase in Wichita County
Parade of Homes is coming to Wichita Falls.
North Texas Home Builders Parade of Homes starts this week