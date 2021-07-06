Rain chances continue Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we are going to see very similar conditions that we saw Monday. Today, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances continue once again today. However, confidence in the computer models is not very high. A 20% chance for a very isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible today. Overnight tonight, we will dry out. This will lead to a low of 70 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 91 with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances continue on Wednesday. We are expecting more pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the area. Thursday and Friday, we will continue warming up with highs in the mid-90s, and we will also dry out on those days. Rain chances return this weekend.

