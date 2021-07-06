WF murder suspect caught outside News Channel 6

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a murder suspect outside News Channel 6 Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a murder suspect who was in the area outside the news station.

Police on the scene said they believe the suspect is the person who shot and killed Guadalupe Valdez.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

