4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 4-year-old found was dead in Colorado Tuesday afternoon.

KKTV is reporting the child was with his mother and younger sibling in a vehicle outside of a marijuana dispensary while their father went inside to make purchases.

The 4-year-old found a gun and shot himself in the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child’s parents Ashlynne Perez and Carlos Perez, were arrested and charged with criminal negligent child abuse resulting in death.

“This is a tragic investigation that not only affects the family of the victim, but it affects our community and our first responders,” the sheriff’s office said. “We want to remind the community to be sure to talk to your children about guns, even if you do not own guns. If you own guns, gun safety must be taught to all those that are near the gun, the gun must be stored unloaded and locked up. All keys to the locks should be hidden.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KKTV contributed to this report.

