$500 million in rent, utility assistance paid out across Texas

More than $500 million has been paid out for rental and utility assistance across Texas since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has distributed more than $500 million in rental and utility assistance to Texans in need.

Officials with the department said the money has gone to more than 80,000 households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic statewide. Another $46 million has been committed to being paid as well.

The department is administering $1.3 billion in emergency federal relief funds to help Texans with rent and utility payments through the Texas Rent Relief Program.

The program gives people the opportunity to get up to 12 months of back due rent and secure up to three months of future rent stability as well as utility assistance.

The Texas Rent Relief Program is prioritizing applications for people whose landlords have filed for eviction. People can indicate on their application if they are at risk of having their utilities disconnected for nonpayment.

