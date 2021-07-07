Arrest follow up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police first reporter to our crew that Austin Kimbro, 25, was connected to the killings of Guadalupe Valdez. Police have since then retracted their statement and are now saying he was simply a person of interest in that murder. Kimbro was arrested last night just outside of the News Channel Six studios.

“He was wanted for a blue warrant which is a violation of a parole warrant. He fled in a car and ended on foot He was eventually apprehended,” said Sargent Charlie Eipper.

Kimbro is facing multiple charges. Sargent Eipper told us Kimbro was questioned about a recent Wichita Falls murder but has not been charged with murder tonight. He does remain in the Wichita Falls County Jail this evening.

