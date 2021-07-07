City Guide
Arrest follow up

Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police first reporter to our crew that Austin Kimbro, 25, was connected to the killings of Guadalupe Valdez. Police have since then retracted their statement and are now saying he was simply a person of interest in that murder. Kimbro was arrested last night just outside of the News Channel Six studios.

“He was wanted for a blue warrant which is a violation of a parole warrant. He fled in a car and ended on foot He was eventually apprehended,” said Sargent Charlie Eipper.

Kimbro is facing multiple charges. Sargent Eipper told us Kimbro was questioned about a recent Wichita Falls murder but has not been charged with murder tonight. He does remain in the Wichita Falls County Jail this evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.
Suspect caught outside News Channel 6
