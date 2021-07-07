City Guide
Community Healthcare Clinic hosting vaccine clinic in Wichita Falls

A Covid-19 vaccine clinic will take place Friday, July 9.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Community Health Care Center in Wichita Falls is set to host a Covid-19 vaccine clinic.

It’s set for 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 9 at the MPEC.

The clinic will be for the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.

You can call and schedule an appointment, though walk-ins are also welcome.

Those under 18 years old need to be accompanied by a parent.

