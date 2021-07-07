City Guide
County workers to receive raise

Wichita Falls
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Judge Woody Gossom says county workers from janitors to higher ups can expect to see a raise in January. This is the first raise given to county workers in the past three years and some workers may receive an even higher raise. Judge Gossoms says the amount allocated to each worker is decided by the department head.

“Some of them may not receive that they may only receive a thousand. The department head can vary that. Everybody will get a minimum of one thousand dollar raise. Some might get twelve hundred or more than the twelve hundred that’s up to the department head,” says Judge Gossom.

Judge Gossom says raises cause a tax increase but Gossom asked for an across the board increase for next year.

