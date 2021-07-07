City Guide
Covid case numbers are rising in Wichita County

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -July 2nd marked the highest number of new cases for Covid in Wichita County since May 21st. There were 42 new cases bringing the total number of active cases to 65. 55 of those are in Wichita Falls.

While in the middle of summer, more large gatherings are taking place with the biggest being the 4th of July. Experts say to be ready for that trend to continue of more new cases following the celebratory weekend.

Lou Kreidler, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director said we are falling back into a position similar to when Covid first hit. And if more people do not start getting vaccinated and following CDC guidelines then we will see a exponential rise in Covid cases.

“When you look at the younger age population we still have a lot of work to do and there is a lot of vaccine hesitancy in our community,” Kreidler said. “DSHS has started a vaccine education program and we hope to be doing some education programs with some grant funding that we are getting.”

Only around 40-percent of people between the ages 12-65 are vaccinated. Kreidler said if we hope to see a decrease in Covid cases to where everyone can enjoy social gatherings, then more younger people need to be vaccinated.

