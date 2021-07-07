City Guide
Deadline to apply to be a 911 dispatcher is Wednesday

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday is the last day to apply to be a 911 dispatcher in Wichita Falls.

Applications are taken through the city website.

Those who apply will go through a soft background check before being scheduled for testing and first line interviews.

They will also have to download a Personal History Statement. Those can also be picked up from the Human Resources Office at 1300 7th Street, Room 100. Personal History Statements do have to be notarized, and a notary will be available at the testing site.

Skills tests will also be performed in order to get the job. That will take place July 10 at PS Training Center at 710 Flood Street and will take about four hours.

Drug screens, physicals and psychological testing will be done later on.

