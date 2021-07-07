City Guide
Family remembers loved one

Local Wichita Falls Resident
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Guadalupe Valdez, 26 years old was murdered last week in Wichita Falls. His family is mourning his death and hosted a fundraiser for his funeral services today. Valdez family says he was kind hearted and helped his family with their business.

“He was very family oriented. Any and anything for his family. I’m going to miss seeing him pop up looking for us,” says Elena Gutierrez.

His cousin Priscilla Vilhahas says he went to visit his grandmother the day before he was murdered. “He was so friendly to everybody. The day before he passed away he actually gave my grandma a really big Jesus statue and so that just proves what kind of of heart he had.”

Police have arrested who they believe to be the murder suspect in this case.

