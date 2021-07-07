City Guide
MSU offering vaccines through Vinson Health Clinic

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - School is just around the corner and back to school vaccinations are getting underway.

Midwestern State University is offering vaccines at Vinson Health Clinic.

The vaccines will include the normal mandatory ones like meningitis, but will now also include the Coronavirus vaccine.

The Coronavirus vaccine is not mandatory, but physicians and public health care officials are urging students to get the vaccine before coming back to school.

“We are encouraging all the students to get the vaccine before they return to school because they are in a group setting there with kids from all over the state and the country and the world,” Doctor Keith Williamson, Medical Director at Midwestern State University, said.

Doctor Williams said the time to get the vaccine is now, so you can be fully-vaccinated in time for school.

It’s a three-week waiting period between shots.

You can call the Vinson Health Center to find out more on how to set up an appointment for the vaccine.

