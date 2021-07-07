City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

New law offers four year degrees to community college students

Students can now get degrees nursing, applied sciences and applied technology
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas governor Greg Abbott has some good news for students who are currently enrolled or planning to sign up for classes at some Texas communities colleges this Fall.

The new law would offer students the ability to earn bachelor degrees in certain subjects. However it’s something Vernon College won’t be participating in at this time.

“The initial thought behind this whole process is to meet significant workforce needs more than just growing our curriculum or our degree offerings. So right now in our region no one has brought to us this need that they are seeing right now,” said Dr. Dusty Johnston President of Vernon College.

The new law is an expansion of a bill that was passed a few sessions ago when community colleges were limited to three degrees instead of five. Now those degrees fall under nursing, applied sciences and applied technology but adding new programs can be costly.

“You’d have to apply for that college then redo your student loans. Then reapply for all of that and then get all your paperwork transferred to this college to the other college,” said Brittany Willeford nursing student Vernon College.

Right now she pays almost $3,000 in tuition books and labs costs that may go up if the college decides to take part in four year programs.

“I think that’s why most of actually choose to go to Vernon is because it’s cheaper and it can be done a little bit faster. If you could just keep continuing at the same college it would be less hassle and I think every nursing student wants less hassle,” said Willieford.

Having less hassle and spending less money is something all students can agree on. Whether they are ready to cross the stage or just beginning their educational journey.

“The fact that one of the main reasons people don’t go to college is because of the costs. If we would have made community college four years a lot of people would be ready to jump into it because they don’t have to worry so much about student loans,” said Deshaun Peoples.

Doctor Johnston says while it’s something Vernon College is not interested in right now if there is a significant nursing shortage at Wilbarger General or United Regional they would be looking into those four year program options.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.
Suspect caught outside News Channel 6
Guadalupe Valdez
Restaurant to hold fundraiser for WF homicide victim
Patrick Eugene Fulmer
Man arrested, charged after chase in Wichita County
WFPD are still looking for answers
Neighbors react to brutal murder on Taylor St
According to animal control, the dog rescued from the dumpster was full of milk and would have...
Garbage truck driver saves dog in dumpster from getting crushed

Latest News

State or federal funds will hopefully help increase community college enrollment
President Biden Infrastructure Plan offers free tuition for community college students
Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show Monday night
After several hardships forced them to shut their doors over a year ago
WF Backdoor Theatre spotlight returns with ‘Calvin Berger’ performance
Joy is looking for a forever home.
Joy is looking for a forever home