Nonprofits ask WF City Council for help to raise awareness of rent assistant programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A federal memorandum in place since the start of the pandemic is set to end at the end of this month and it could mean hundreds of Wichita Falls residents could be kicked out of their homes.

To try and prevent this, nonprofits in town are trying to get the word out about programs that could help people who owe thousands in back rent.

Tuesday morning Steve Sparks, CEO of Faith Mission, and Kris Gossom, executive director of Interfaith Outreach Services, spoke at the Wichita Falls City Council meeting to ask that the city play a part in their work to help those in need. They asked the council to be part of a planning call to create a strategy to help Wichitans who could soon need assistance.

“We just want to get the word out that that money is available for those people before it’s too late,” Sparks said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sparks and other nonprofit leaders have met once a week to discuss issues affecting the city. Currently, their eyes are on the eviction memorandum.

While federal and state programs can go towards paying overdue rent and utility payments, knowing how to access them and apply are the obstacles.

“15 months of not paying your rent has become an astronomical amount for many people,” Gossom said.

Nonprofits like Interfaith Outreach are solely funded by donations and simply don’t have the money to help the ever-increasing number of clients, who cannot pay their bills.

“We don’t think we’ve really seen the edge of it yet because people have not yet started really worrying about it because they are not at the eviction level yet,” Gossom said.

The White House has urged communities across the county to work towards establishing an eviction diversion strategy to prepare ahead of the eviction deadline.

“It’s just going to take a lot of involvement from all the individuals in our community so that people who are on the verge of getting evicted don’t get lost in the shuffle,” Sparks said.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.