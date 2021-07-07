City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

NYPD beekeeper removes 25,000 bees from Times Square

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York City’s Times Square is known for its buzz.

But not the kind people heard Tuesday.

An NYPD officer who also is a bee specialist responded to a call of thousands of bees swarming around a hot dog stand.

Officer Darren Mays is specially trained in beekeeping for calls like this.

A video on Twitter shows him working to trap the swarm. Mays was able to catch roughly 25,000 of the honeybees.

Mays has a hive north of the city in the Hudson Valley. He also keeps one on the roof of his precinct in Queens.

The NYPD says this swarm was moved to a safe location.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.
Suspect caught outside News Channel 6
Patrick Eugene Fulmer
Man arrested, charged after chase in Wichita County
According to animal control, the dog rescued from the dumpster was full of milk and would have...
Garbage truck driver saves dog in dumpster from getting crushed
WFPD are still looking for answers
Neighbors react to brutal murder on Taylor St
Guadalupe Valdez
Restaurant to hold fundraiser for WF homicide victim

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has...
AP source: Trump plans lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, spares Florida major damage
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46