President Biden Infrastructure Plan offers free tuition for community college students

State or federal funds will increase community college enrolment
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Plan he is panning to focus on education. By proposing that students who attend community colleges now or in the future will be offered up to two years of free tuition.

Vernon College President Doctor Dusty Johnston says whether that money will come from state or federal funds he hopes it will help with fluctuating enrollment numbers.

“If they actually get it passed I think it will be a boost for our enrolment because finances is a big hurdle for people going to college. Even with the financial aid that’s available out there right now student loans it’s still a hurdle to keep people from coming to college,” said Doctor Dusty Johnston President of Vernon College.

Doctor Johnson says the trends he sees in community college enrollment are when the economy is weak enrolment numbers are higher and when the economy is strong enrollment numbers are lower. Something he is hoping will also be impacted by the president’s proposals.

