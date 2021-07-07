Rain chances continue Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have another day with rain chances. Today, we have a 20% chance for isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms. We will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday, we look to dry out and continue warming up. Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, we will stay dry and warm up to a high of about 94. Saturday will be one of the warmest days we have seen in quite some time. However, rain chances will come back into the forecast Saturday night into Sunday. A cold front will push through the area overnight. With that will come some storm chances.

