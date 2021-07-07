City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain chances continue Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have another day with rain chances. Today, we have a 20% chance for isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms. We will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday, we look to dry out and continue warming up. Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, we will stay dry and warm up to a high of about 94. Saturday will be one of the warmest days we have seen in quite some time. However, rain chances will come back into the forecast Saturday night into Sunday. A cold front will push through the area overnight. With that will come some storm chances.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.
Suspect caught outside News Channel 6
Patrick Eugene Fulmer
Man arrested, charged after chase in Wichita County
According to animal control, the dog rescued from the dumpster was full of milk and would have...
Garbage truck driver saves dog in dumpster from getting crushed
WFPD are still looking for answers
Neighbors react to brutal murder on Taylor St
Guadalupe Valdez
Restaurant to hold fundraiser for WF homicide victim

Latest News

KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Cool Summer Temperatures
Cool Summer for Us
Cool Summer for Us
weather
Another cold front is headed our way
Rain chances continue Tuesday