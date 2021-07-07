Rare Vernon bred hibiscus plant for sale at United Supermarket

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -90 United Supermarket stores in North Texas received shipments of the Vernon bred hibiscus plant. Vernon received the most over any other location at 480 plants.

In less than 24 hours they had less than 100 left. However Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline said she did not expect anything less.

“We are hoping to be the hibiscus capital of the world,” Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline said. “Who would have thought that a scientist would do all of this that lives in Vernon Texas.” “He has put us on the map.”

Doctor Dairusz Malinowski, AgriLife Research plant physiologist in the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Vernon, is responsible for making this happen and the community thanks him for it.

“So many people are proud of the fact that this was actually bred in our area,” Larry Williams Store Director of United Supermarket in Vernon said. “People in the community are on board with really wanting to get these plants out here and get them in their hands.”

It is quite a process for Vernon to become the hibiscus capitol of the world but Mayor Gosline has been in contact with District 28 Texas State Senator Charles Perry on what needs to be done to make that happen.

If you were not able to get a hibiscus plant this time, another shipment of them will be arriving to the United Supermarket in Vernon in two weeks with 700 plans of a wider variety.

