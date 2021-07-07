City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rare Vernon bred hibiscus plant for sale at United Supermarket

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -90 United Supermarket stores in North Texas received shipments of the Vernon bred hibiscus plant. Vernon received the most over any other location at 480 plants.

In less than 24 hours they had less than 100 left. However Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline said she did not expect anything less.

“We are hoping to be the hibiscus capital of the world,” Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline said. “Who would have thought that a scientist would do all of this that lives in Vernon Texas.” “He has put us on the map.”

Doctor Dairusz Malinowski, AgriLife Research plant physiologist in the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Vernon, is responsible for making this happen and the community thanks him for it.

“So many people are proud of the fact that this was actually bred in our area,” Larry Williams Store Director of United Supermarket in Vernon said. “People in the community are on board with really wanting to get these plants out here and get them in their hands.”

It is quite a process for Vernon to become the hibiscus capitol of the world but Mayor Gosline has been in contact with District 28 Texas State Senator Charles Perry on what needs to be done to make that happen.

If you were not able to get a hibiscus plant this time, another shipment of them will be arriving to the United Supermarket in Vernon in two weeks with 700 plans of a wider variety.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.
Suspect caught outside News Channel 6
Guadalupe Valdez
Restaurant to hold fundraiser for WF homicide victim
Patrick Eugene Fulmer
Man arrested, charged after chase in Wichita County
WFPD are still looking for answers
Neighbors react to brutal murder on Taylor St
According to animal control, the dog rescued from the dumpster was full of milk and would have...
Garbage truck driver saves dog in dumpster from getting crushed

Latest News

State or federal funds will hopefully help increase community college enrollment
President Biden Infrastructure Plan offers free tuition for community college students
Students can earn degrees in nursing, applied sciences and applied technology
New law offers four year degrees to community college students
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 588 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Eviction moratorium extended
Nonprofits ask WF City Council for help to raise awareness of rent assistant programs