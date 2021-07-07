Suspect arrested in Wichita Falls hatchet attack

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man is behind bars now in connection to a hatchet attack that happened last week in Wichita Falls.

72-year-old Leo Lawrence was arrested for aggravated assault.

Wichita Falls police say on July 1 around 9:50 a.m., they were called to a hatchet attack outside the Catalina Motel at 1108 East Scott.

They later found out the man they initially thought was the victim was actually the suspect in the attack. He and the victim were both taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was eventually released from police custody as he was admitted to the hospital. An arrest warrant was then obtained for his arrest and he was arrested around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Catalina Motel, according to Wichita Falls police.

Lawrence’s bond has been set at $15,000.

