City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Wichita Falls hatchet attack

Leo Lawrence
Leo Lawrence(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man is behind bars now in connection to a hatchet attack that happened last week in Wichita Falls.

72-year-old Leo Lawrence was arrested for aggravated assault.

Wichita Falls police say on July 1 around 9:50 a.m., they were called to a hatchet attack outside the Catalina Motel at 1108 East Scott.

They later found out the man they initially thought was the victim was actually the suspect in the attack. He and the victim were both taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was eventually released from police custody as he was admitted to the hospital. An arrest warrant was then obtained for his arrest and he was arrested around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Catalina Motel, according to Wichita Falls police.

Lawrence’s bond has been set at $15,000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.
Suspect caught outside News Channel 6
Patrick Eugene Fulmer
Man arrested, charged after chase in Wichita County
According to animal control, the dog rescued from the dumpster was full of milk and would have...
Garbage truck driver saves dog in dumpster from getting crushed
WFPD are still looking for answers
Neighbors react to brutal murder on Taylor St
Guadalupe Valdez
Restaurant to hold fundraiser for WF homicide victim

Latest News

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank holding summer match campaign
Deadline to apply to be a 911 dispatcher is Wednesday
Rain chances continue Wednesday
Vernon hibiscus plant
Rare Vernon bred hibiscus plant for sale at United Supermarket