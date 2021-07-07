City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Suspect caught outside News Channel 6

Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.
Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.(KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a suspect outside News Channel 6 Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.

Police on the scene initially said the man was believed to be a suspect in a murder. Wichita Falls later said the suspect, 25 year-old Austin Kimbro, was arrested for a parole violation warrant. He is also being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading detention/arrest.

Police added that he was not being arrested for murder.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guadalupe Valdez
Restaurant to hold fundraiser for WF homicide victim
WFPD are still looking for answers
Neighbors react to brutal murder on Taylor St
Patrick Eugene Fulmer
Man arrested, charged after chase in Wichita County
According to animal control, the dog rescued from the dumpster was full of milk and would have...
Garbage truck driver saves dog in dumpster from getting crushed

Latest News

Wichita Falls
County workers to receive raise
Family remembers loved one
Family remembers loved one
A grand opening was held Tuesday for a splash pad in Vernon.
New splash pad open in Vernon
Repairs on the Midwestern Parkway north bridge that crosses Holiday Creek are set to start...
Midwestern Parkway Bridge construction to start Thursday