Suspect caught outside News Channel 6

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a suspect outside News Channel 6 Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.

Police on the scene initially said the man was believed to be a suspect in a murder. Wichita Falls later said the suspect, 25 year-old Austin Kimbro, was arrested for a parole violation warrant. He is also being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading detention/arrest.

Police added that he was not being arrested for murder.

