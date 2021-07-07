City Guide
Texas Comptroller projects general revenue funds for state legislature

Texas State Capitol Building (Provided by Wikimedia Commons)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Comptroller has given an estimate of revenue available for the 87th Legislature.

The 87th Legislature is set to hold a special legislative session starting this week, which Governor Greg Abbott released an agenda for Wednesday. Lawmakers are set to reconvene in Austin Thursday, July 8.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar projected revenue available for general purpose spending to be $116.13 billion for 2020 to 2021 and the fiscal year 2021 ending balance in general revenue funds to be $5.01 billion.

Hegar also projected a 2022 to 2023 ending balance in general revenue-related funds of $7.85 billion.

Hegar said the estimate is based on surging revenue collections, savings from state agency budget reductions during the regular session of the 87th Legislature and the replacement of eligible general revenue appropriations with federal relief funds.

According to Hegar, the Comptroller’s office is expected to transfer $1.4 billion each to the State Highway Fund and Economic Stabilization Fund in the fiscal year 2022 and another $1.88 billion to each in the following year.

