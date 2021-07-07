Wichita Falls Animal Services receives donation from Shutterfly

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center received quite the donation from Shutterfly.

After being recognized by the Ellen DeGeneres show, the animal shelter got a $5,000 donation in animal toys, blankets and accessories.

Animal Services said the donation will help to not only make animals feel more comfortable, but it also helps to get the pets adopted and is much appreciated.

“Toys, dog beds that were donated as well, as food, treats and a bunch of toys,” Nicki Bacon, Animal Services administrator said. “It was really great getting that in and that donation.”

Bacon said keeping toys handy is a chore as the animals tear up toys quickly.

She said having quality toys that last also makes a difference for those animals as they wait for a forever home, or to get back home.

