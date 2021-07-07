Wichita Falls Area Food Bank holding summer match campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has announced a summer match program.

The E. Paul & Helen Buck Waggoner Foundation have provided a $10,000 match to all donations to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank through August 31.

The summer match program is underway now through the end of August. You can donate online, over the phone at 940-766-2322 or you can send a check to the food bank at 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX, 76302.

