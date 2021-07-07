City Guide
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank holding summer match campaign

(Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Facebook page)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has announced a summer match program.

The E. Paul & Helen Buck Waggoner Foundation have provided a $10,000 match to all donations to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank through August 31.

The summer match program is underway now through the end of August. You can donate online, over the phone at 940-766-2322 or you can send a check to the food bank at 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX, 76302.

