Adoption fees temporarily waived at Wichita Falls Animal Services Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is waiving its $40 adoption fee for a few days.

Officials with the Animal Services Center said they are currently “overflowing with cats and dogs looking for forever homes.”

The fee will be waived through Saturday, July 10.

Those adopting would still be required to pre-pay for the animal to be spayed or neutered at a veterinarian of their choice. Adopted adult animals will be taken to that veterinarian by Animal Services staff while puppies and kittens will be given a date that the procedure must be done by.

You can schedule an appointment to see the adoptable animals, and they can all be seen online at Petango.com.

The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road, and they are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.