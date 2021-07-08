Atmos Energy donates to Child Care Partners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A donation will help get children in Wichita Falls a boost in education.

Atmos Energy donated $500 to Child Care Partners.

The funding allows Child Care Partners to help advance their education curriculum for young children.

Keri Goins, the executive director for the organization, said the donation is a big help and she already has plans on using the funds on an advanced educational program for children.

“It ensures that kids are getting ready for school for when they start and no child should be left behind,” Goins said. “No child should start behind. A big part of what child care partners does is prepare children for school.”

Goins said they make sure kids are learning even as infants.

Child Care Partners has provided over 100 years of service to children.

