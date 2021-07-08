City Guide
Contractor named for U.S. 82 expansion

Texas Department of Transportation
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The winning bid for the first portion of the U.S. 82 expansion has been awarded.

According to TxDot, the expansion will be from State Highway 175 in Nocona to just east of Ringgold and is set for $48,462,414. It will see U.S. 82 get expanded to a four-lane highway.

The winning bid has been awarded to Austin Bridge and Road, a Texas-based company currently working on expanding I-35 in Cooke County. That project is estimated to cost $210 million.

TxDOT will have a meeting with the company, after which they will announce the start date and the expected length of the project.

