Hot weather returns as we dry out

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are going to dry out. No official rain chances for today. However, one or two pop-up showers cannot be ruled out. But, the overall probability of this happening is low enough that rain chances won’t be official. Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 94. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 71 with clear skies. Friday, we look to remain dry with warm conditions. The high on Friday will be 93 with sunny skies. Unfortunately, rain chances look to return late Saturday. This will be when the “cold” front comes into the area. Saturday is looking much more like summer. The high on Saturday will be 96 with partly cloudy skies.

