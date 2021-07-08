Mother of Wilder McDaniel arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of Wilder McDaniel, a boy found dead in 2018, has been arrested.

She’s facing charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence and abandoning or endangering a child. She was booked in the Wichita County Jail on July 8.

James Staley III was previously arrested and is facing trial for Wilder’s murder. Recently a fourth judge was named to his case after three others previously recused themselves.

The offense dates referenced in Amber McDaniel’s booking are October 11, 2018.

The exact details of why she was arrested are not known at this time.

This is a developing story. News Channel 6 will be following this throughout the day.

